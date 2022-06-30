|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis 4, Down East 2
Columbia 9, Augusta 4, Game 1
Columbia 4, Augusta 3, Game 2
Salem 6, Lynchburg 3
Fayetteville 8, Carolina 5
Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 1
Fredericksburg 15, Delmarva 4
|Thursday's Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
