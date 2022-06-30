All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)41.800
Down East (Texas)32.6001
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)32.6001
Salem (Boston)23.4002
Carolina (Milwaukee)14.2003
Delmarva (Baltimore)14.2003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)41.800
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)41.800
Augusta (Atlanta)23.4002
Charleston (Tampa Bay)23.4002
Fayetteville (Houston)23.4002
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)23.4002
Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis 4, Down East 2

Columbia 9, Augusta 4, Game 1

Columbia 4, Augusta 3, Game 2

Salem 6, Lynchburg 3

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 5

Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 1

Fredericksburg 15, Delmarva 4

Thursday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

