|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|33
|28
|.541
|7
|Down East (Texas)
|32
|30
|.516
|8½
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|33
|.459
|12
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|27
|35
|.435
|13½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|37
|.403
|15½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|33
|28
|.541
|5½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|31
|30
|.508
|7½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|32
|.484
|9
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|29
|32
|.475
|9½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|22
|40
|.355
|17
|Wednesday's Games
Augusta 3, Kannapolis 2, 10 innings
Fredericksburg 10, Salem 8
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
Fayetteville 3, Lynchburg 0, No-Hitter
Down East 4, Delmarva 2,
Charleston 11, Columbia 7, 11 innings
Salem at Fredericksburg, cancelled
|Thursday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
