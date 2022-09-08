All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)4021.656
Carolina (Milwaukee)3328.5417
Down East (Texas)3230.516
Salem (Boston)2833.45912
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2735.43513½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2537.40315½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3923.629
Columbia (Kansas City)3328.541
Augusta (Atlanta)3130.508
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3032.4849
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2932.475
Fayetteville (Houston)2240.35517
Wednesday's Games

Augusta 3, Kannapolis 2, 10 innings

Fredericksburg 10, Salem 8

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Fayetteville 3, Lynchburg 0, No-Hitter

Down East 4, Delmarva 2,

Charleston 11, Columbia 7, 11 innings

Salem at Fredericksburg, cancelled

Thursday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you