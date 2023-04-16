|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Saturday's Games
Carolina 6, Salem 2, 1st game
Salem 5, Carolina 2, 2nd game
Fayetteville 14, Fredericksburg 7
Augusta 2, Down East 0
Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game
Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game
Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 3
Kannapolis 9, Delmarva 6
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 7, Salem 0
Augusta 3, Down East 0
Myrtle Beach 6, Lynchburg 5
Kannapolis 5, Delmarva 4
Fredericksburg 6, Fayetteville 4
Charleston 9, Columbia 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 11:05 a.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
