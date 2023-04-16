All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)53.625
Salem (Boston)54.556½
Delmarva (Baltimore)45.444
Lynchburg (Cleveland)45.444
Carolina (Milwaukee)35.3752
Fredericksburg (Washington)36.333
South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)62.750
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)53.6251
Charleston (Tampa Bay)44.5002
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)44.5002
Augusta (Atlanta)34.429
Columbia (Kansas City)34.429
Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Salem 2, 1st game

Salem 5, Carolina 2, 2nd game

Fayetteville 14, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 2, Down East 0

Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 3

Kannapolis 9, Delmarva 6

Sunday's Games

Carolina 7, Salem 0

Augusta 3, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Lynchburg 5

Kannapolis 5, Delmarva 4

Fredericksburg 6, Fayetteville 4

Charleston 9, Columbia 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

