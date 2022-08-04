All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)238.742
Carolina (Milwaukee)1517.469
Down East (Texas)1417.4529
Salem (Boston)1417.4529
Delmarva (Baltimore)1319.40610½
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1220.37511½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1912.613
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1913.594½
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1814.563
Columbia (Kansas City)1714.5482
Augusta (Atlanta)1218.400
Fayetteville (Houston)1219.3877
Wednesday's Games

Fredricksburg 6, Down East 5

Carolina 5, Kannapolis 3

Lynchburg 13, Myrtle Beach 5

Fayetteville 8, Salem 6

Augusta 15, Delmarva 4

Charleston 10, Columbia 3

Thursday's Games

Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

