|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|19
|.406
|10½
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|12
|20
|.375
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|13
|.594
|½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|18
|.400
|6½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|19
|.387
|7
|Wednesday's Games
Fredricksburg 6, Down East 5
Carolina 5, Kannapolis 3
Lynchburg 13, Myrtle Beach 5
Fayetteville 8, Salem 6
Augusta 15, Delmarva 4
Charleston 10, Columbia 3
|Thursday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
