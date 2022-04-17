|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Down East (Texas)
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis 5, Down East 1, 7 innings, 1st Game
Down East 3, Kannapolis 2, 7 innings 2nd Game
Salem 5, Fayetteville 3
Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 4
Fredericksburg 8, Carolina 3
Columbia 7, Charleston 2
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 3
|Sunday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
