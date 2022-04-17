All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Salem (Boston)71.875
Fredericksburg (Washington)62.7501
Carolina (Milwaukee)44.5003
Delmarva (Baltimore)44.5003
Down East (Texas)36.333
Lynchburg (Cleveland)26.2505
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)63.667
Augusta (Atlanta)44.500
Charleston (Tampa Bay)44.500
Columbia (Kansas City)44.500
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)44.500
Fayetteville (Houston)17.125
Saturday's Games

Kannapolis 5, Down East 1, 7 innings, 1st Game

Down East 3, Kannapolis 2, 7 innings 2nd Game

Salem 5, Fayetteville 3

Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 4

Fredericksburg 8, Carolina 3

Columbia 7, Charleston 2

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 3

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you