All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2313.639
x-Down East (Texas)1818.5005
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1818.5005
Fredericksburg (Washington)1718.486
Salem (Boston)1620.4447
Delmarva (Baltimore)1520.429
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2313.639
Columbia (Kansas City)1818.5005
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1818.5005
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1818.5005
Augusta (Atlanta)1620.4447
Fayetteville1521.4178
Sunday's Games

Myrtle Beach 2, Down East 0

Fredericksburg 8, Salem 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 2

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3

Kannapolis 3, Charleston 1

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

