|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Down East (Texas)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Monday's Games
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2
Down East 9, Fayetteville 3
Columbia 9, Myrtle Beach 8
Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3
Delmarva 4, Salem 3, 10 innings
Charleston 11, Augusta 10
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
