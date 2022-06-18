All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)3129.517
Fredericksburg (Washington)3130.508½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)3130.508½
Salem (Boston)3130.508½
Down East (Texas)3031.492
Delmarva (Baltimore)2040.33311
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)4318.705
Charleston (Tampa Bay)4120.6722
Augusta (Atlanta)3427.5579
Fayetteville (Houston)2732.45815
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2634.43316½
Columbia (Kansas City)1842.30024½
Friday's Games

Down East 3, Lynchburg 1

Charleston 6, Augusta 2

Kannapolis 2, Fayetteville 1

Salem 3, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 3, Fredericksburg 0, 1st game

Fredericksburg 9, Myrtle Beach, 1, 2nd game

Carolina 4, Columbia 1

Saturday's Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Down East at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 5:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

