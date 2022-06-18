|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|31
|29
|.517
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|31
|30
|.508
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|31
|30
|.508
|½
|Salem (Boston)
|31
|30
|.508
|½
|Down East (Texas)
|30
|31
|.492
|1½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|20
|40
|.333
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|18
|.705
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|41
|20
|.672
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|27
|.557
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|27
|32
|.458
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|34
|.433
|16½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|42
|.300
|24½
|Friday's Games
Down East 3, Lynchburg 1
Charleston 6, Augusta 2
Kannapolis 2, Fayetteville 1
Salem 3, Delmarva 1
Myrtle Beach 3, Fredericksburg 0, 1st game
Fredericksburg 9, Myrtle Beach, 1, 2nd game
Carolina 4, Columbia 1
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Down East at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
