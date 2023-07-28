All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1610.615
Salem (Boston)1413.519
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1314.481
Delmarva (Baltimore)1214.4624
x-Down East (Texas)1215.444
Fredericksburg (Washington)1016.3856
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)189.667
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1512.5563
Columbia (Kansas City)1314.4815
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1314.4815
Fayetteville1214.462
Augusta (Atlanta)1215.4446
Thursday's Games

Kannapolis 8, Delmarva 4

Augusta 15, Charleston 8

Salem 4, Lynchburg 3

Myrtle Beach 12, Fredericksburg 0

Carolina 11, Columbia 2

Down East 6, Fayetteville 4

Friday's Games

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 P.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

