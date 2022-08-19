|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|21
|.533
|4½
|Down East (Texas)
|24
|21
|.533
|4½
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|22
|.500
|6
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|19
|26
|.422
|9½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|17
|28
|.378
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|25
|19
|.568
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|21
|23
|.477
|6½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|29
|.356
|12
|Thursday's Games
Charleston 6, Augusta 5, 1st game
Augusta 7, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Lynchburg 2, Fredericksburg 0
Down East 12, Myrtle Beach 4
Carolina 10, Fayettevile 5
Salem 11, Delmarva 10
Columbia 4, Kannapolis 3
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 5 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
