x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2816.636
Carolina (Milwaukee)2421.533
Down East (Texas)2421.533
Salem (Boston)2222.5006
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1926.422
Delmarva (Baltimore)1728.37811½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2817.622
Columbia (Kansas City)2519.568
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2223.4896
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2223.4896
Augusta (Atlanta)2123.477
Fayetteville (Houston)1629.35612
Thursday's Games

Charleston 6, Augusta 5, 1st game

Augusta 7, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Lynchburg 2, Fredericksburg 0

Down East 12, Myrtle Beach 4

Carolina 10, Fayettevile 5

Salem 11, Delmarva 10

Columbia 4, Kannapolis 3

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 5 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

