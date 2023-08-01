All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1912.613
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1615.5163
Salem (Boston)1516.4844
x-Down East (Texas)1416.467
Fredericksburg (Washington)1317.433
Delmarva (Baltimore)1218.400
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2011.645
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1614.533
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1615.5164
Columbia (Kansas City)1516.4845
Augusta (Atlanta)1417.4526
Fayetteville1417.4526
Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1

Fredericksburg 9, Myrtle Beach 8

Fayetteville 8, Down East 1

Augusta 3, Charleston 2, 1st game

Augusta 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lynchburg 3, Salem 2

Columbia 3, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 1, 1st game

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 4, Down East 0, susp. bottom of 1st

Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1

Charleston 8, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 1

Columbia 3, Augusta 2

Wednesday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

