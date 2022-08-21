All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2818.609
Carolina (Milwaukee)2621.553
Down East (Texas)2621.553
Salem (Boston)2224.4786
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2126.447
Delmarva (Baltimore)1928.404
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2918.617
Columbia (Kansas City)2620.565
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2324.4896
Augusta (Atlanta)2224.478
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2225.4687
Fayetteville (Houston)1631.34013
Friday's Games

Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 14, Myrtle Beach 2

Carolina 10, Fayettevile 9

Delmarva 6 Salem 3

Columbia 12, Kannapolis 3

Augusta 4, Charleston 2

Saturday's Games

Down East 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Carolina 3, Fayettevile 1

Delmarva 5, Salem 3

Kannapolis 5, Columbia 2

Charleston 9, Augusta 6

Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 0

Sunday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you