|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|26
|21
|.553
|2½
|Down East (Texas)
|26
|21
|.553
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|24
|.478
|6
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|21
|26
|.447
|7½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|28
|.404
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|26
|20
|.565
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|22
|24
|.478
|6½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|22
|25
|.468
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|31
|.340
|13
|Friday's Games
Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3
Down East 14, Myrtle Beach 2
Carolina 10, Fayettevile 9
Delmarva 6 Salem 3
Columbia 12, Kannapolis 3
Augusta 4, Charleston 2
|Saturday's Games
Down East 6, Myrtle Beach 5
Carolina 3, Fayettevile 1
Delmarva 5, Salem 3
Kannapolis 5, Columbia 2
Charleston 9, Augusta 6
Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 0
|Sunday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
