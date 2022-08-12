|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|20
|19
|.513
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|Salem (Boston)
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|22
|.421
|9
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|14
|25
|.359
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|19
|.500
|4½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|23
|.410
|8
|Thursday's Games
Augusta 8, Fredericksburg 7, 1st game
Fredericksburg 8, Augusta 2, 2nd game
Salem 10, Kannapolis 1
Columbia 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Down East 2, Fayetteville 1
Lychburg at Charleston, ppd.
Delmarva 6, Carolina 4, 1st game
Carolina 4, Delmarva 0, 2nd game
|Friday's Games
Lychburg at Charleston, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Lychburg at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
