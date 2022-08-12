All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2513.658
Carolina (Milwaukee)2019.513
Down East (Texas)1920.487
Salem (Boston)1820.4747
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1622.4219
Delmarva (Baltimore)1425.35911½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2314.622
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2118.5383
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2118.5383
Columbia (Kansas City)1919.500
Augusta (Atlanta)1819.4865
Fayetteville (Houston)1623.4108
Thursday's Games

Augusta 8, Fredericksburg 7, 1st game

Fredericksburg 8, Augusta 2, 2nd game

Salem 10, Kannapolis 1

Columbia 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Down East 2, Fayetteville 1

Lychburg at Charleston, ppd.

Delmarva 6, Carolina 4, 1st game

Carolina 4, Delmarva 0, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Lychburg at Charleston, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

