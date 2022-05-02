|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Down East (Texas)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|6
|15
|.286
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 6, Down East 4, 10 innings
Augusta 7, Delmarva 5
Salem 2, Lynchburg 0
Kannapolis 9, Fayetteville 5
Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 0, No-hitter
Charleston 5, Fredericksburg 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 11:05 a.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
