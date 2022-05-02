All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)147.667
Carolina (Milwaukee)1110.5243
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1110.5243
Salem (Boston)1011.4764
Down East (Texas)912.4295
Delmarva (Baltimore)615.2868
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)156.714
Charleston (Tampa Bay)138.6192
Augusta (Atlanta)129.5713
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1011.4765
Fayetteville (Houston)813.3817
Columbia (Kansas City)714.3338
Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Down East 4, 10 innings

Augusta 7, Delmarva 5

Salem 2, Lynchburg 0

Kannapolis 9, Fayetteville 5

Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 0, No-hitter

Charleston 5, Fredericksburg 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

