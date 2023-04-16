All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)54.556
Jupiter (Miami)54.556
Palm Beach (St. Louis)54.556
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)36.3332
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)54.556
Clearwater (Philadelphia)54.556
Fort Myers (Minnesota)54.556
Dunedin (Toronto)45.4441
Lakeland (Detroit)45.4441
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)45.4441
Saturday's Games

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3

Bradenton 10, Lakeland 3

Clearwater 3, Fort Myers 1

Dunedin 5, Tampa 1

Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2

Sunday's Games

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3

Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 0

Tampa 4, Dunedin 3

Bradenton 7, Lakeland 3

Palm Beach 12, Daytona 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Bradenton, noon

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you