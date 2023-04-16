|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3
Bradenton 10, Lakeland 3
Clearwater 3, Fort Myers 1
Dunedin 5, Tampa 1
Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3
Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 0
Tampa 4, Dunedin 3
Bradenton 7, Lakeland 3
Palm Beach 12, Daytona 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, noon
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.