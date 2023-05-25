All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2416.600
Jupiter (Miami)2218.5502
Daytona (Cincinnati)1724.415
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1031.24414½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3110.756
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2317.575
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2218.550
Dunedin (Toronto)2119.525
Lakeland (Detroit)1724.41514
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1525.37515½
Wednesday's Games

Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 2, 7 innings

Fort Myers at Dunedin, ppd.

Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.

Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd.

Lakeland 8, Daytona 4

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton,6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, 4 p.m.

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

