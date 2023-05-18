All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2213.629
Jupiter (Miami)2015.5712
Daytona (Cincinnati)1421.4006
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)827.22914
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)269.743
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2015.5716
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2015.5716
Dunedin (Toronto)1916.5437
Lakeland (Detroit)1421.40012
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1223.34314
Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 6

Jupiter 2, Daytona 1

Fort Myers 6, Lakeland 5

Tampa 12, Dunedin 7

Clearwater 12, Bradenton 10

Wednesday's Games

Clearwater 5, Bradenton 4

Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 4

Jupiter 5, Daytona 2

Lakeland 7, Fort Myers 1

Dunedin 9, Tampa 4

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

