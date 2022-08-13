All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2317.575
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2218.5501
Jupiter (Miami)2019.513
Daytona (Cincinnati)1126.29710½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2614.650
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2315.6052
Dunedin (Toronto)2217.564
Lakeland (Detroit)1819.486
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1523.39510
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1426.35012
Friday's Games

Jupiter 3, Fort Myers 1

Dunedin 7, Tampa 2

St. Lucie 11, Clearwater 8

Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 1

Daytona 2, Lakeland 1, susp. bottom of 4th

Saturday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, noon

St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at Bradenton, noon

Tampa at Dunedin, noon

Lakeland at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

