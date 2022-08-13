|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|18
|.550
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|20
|19
|.513
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|11
|26
|.297
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|15
|.605
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|22
|17
|.564
|3½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|18
|19
|.486
|6½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|23
|.395
|10
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|14
|26
|.350
|12
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 3, Fort Myers 1
Dunedin 7, Tampa 2
St. Lucie 11, Clearwater 8
Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 1
Daytona 2, Lakeland 1, susp. bottom of 4th
|Saturday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 2, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, noon
St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at Bradenton, noon
Tampa at Dunedin, noon
Lakeland at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
