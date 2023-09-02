|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|28
|30
|.483
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|29
|.463
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|24
|31
|.436
|2½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|40
|.286
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|34
|22
|.607
|4
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|26
|.544
|7½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|30
|27
|.526
|8½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|28
|28
|.500
|10
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|30
|.474
|11½
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers 11, Clearwater 5, 1st game
Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 1, 2nd game
Bradenton 2, Palm Beach 1, 1st game
Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game
Lakeland 8, Jupiter 1
Tampa 7, St. Lucie 5
Daytona 7, Dunedin 1
|Saturday's Games
Dunedin at Daytona, 2, 4 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2 4 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Lakeland at Jupiter, noon
St. Lucie at Tampa, noon
Palm Beach at Bradenton, noon
Dunedin at Daytona, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.