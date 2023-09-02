All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2830.483
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)2529.4631
Daytona (Cincinnati)2431.436
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1640.28611
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)3919.672
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3422.6074
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)3126.544
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3027.526
Dunedin (Toronto)2828.50010
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2730.47411½
Friday's Games

Fort Myers 11, Clearwater 5, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 1, 2nd game

Bradenton 2, Palm Beach 1, 1st game

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Lakeland 8, Jupiter 1

Tampa 7, St. Lucie 5

Daytona 7, Dunedin 1

Saturday's Games

Dunedin at Daytona, 2, 4 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2 4 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Lakeland at Jupiter, noon

St. Lucie at Tampa, noon

Palm Beach at Bradenton, noon

Dunedin at Daytona, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

