All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3425.576
Jupiter (Miami)3227.5422
Daytona (Cincinnati)2534.4249
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2137.36212½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)4117.707
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3128.52510½
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3128.52510½
Dunedin (Toronto)3029.50811½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2732.45814½
Lakeland (Detroit)2237.37319½
Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie 5, Palm Beach 2

Dunedin 9, Lakeland 3

Clearwater 10, Tampa 4

Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 3

Daytona 5, Jupiter 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa 11, Clearwater 6

Bradenton 18, Fort Myers 9

St. Lucie 10, Palm Beach 1

Dunedin 6, Lakeland 5

Jupiter 7, Daytona 0

Thursday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

