|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|32
|27
|.542
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|25
|34
|.424
|9
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|37
|.362
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|31
|28
|.525
|10½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|31
|28
|.525
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|30
|29
|.508
|11½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|32
|.458
|14½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|22
|37
|.373
|19½
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie 5, Palm Beach 2
Dunedin 9, Lakeland 3
Clearwater 10, Tampa 4
Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 3
Daytona 5, Jupiter 4, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa 11, Clearwater 6
Bradenton 18, Fort Myers 9
St. Lucie 10, Palm Beach 1
Dunedin 6, Lakeland 5
Jupiter 7, Daytona 0
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
