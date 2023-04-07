All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)101.000
Palm Beach (St. Louis)11.500½
Jupiter (Miami)11.500½
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)01.0001
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)101.000
Lakeland (Detroit)101.000
Dunedin (Toronto)11.500½
Fort Myers (Minnesota)11.500½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)01.0001
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)01.0001
Thursday's Games

Palm Beach7, Jupiter 2

Dunedin 4, Fort Myers 2

Friday's Games

Daytona 7, St. Lucie 6

Jupiter 2, Palm Beach 0

Lakeland 7, Tampa 4

Bradenton 3, Clearwater 2

Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, Noon

Clearwater at Bradenton, Noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you