|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach7, Jupiter 2
Dunedin 4, Fort Myers 2
|Friday's Games
Daytona 7, St. Lucie 6
Jupiter 2, Palm Beach 0
Lakeland 7, Tampa 4
Bradenton 3, Clearwater 2
Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, Noon
Clearwater at Bradenton, Noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.