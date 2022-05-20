All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2611.703
Jupiter (Miami)1917.528
Daytona (Cincinnati)1621.43210
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1323.36112½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2412.667
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2016.5564
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1719.4727
Lakeland (Detroit)1619.457
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1521.4179
Dunedin (Toronto)1522.405
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 7, Tampa 5

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 0

Lakeland 7, Jupiter 1

Daytona 10, Dundein 6

Friday's Games

Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 1, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 0, 2nd game

Bradenton at Palm Beach, ppd.

Tampa 7, St. Lucie 3

Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd.

Dundein 4, Daytona 0, 8 innings

Saturday's Games

Bradenton at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 2, 4:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

