East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2823.549
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2724.5291
Jupiter (Miami)2329.442
Daytona (Cincinnati)1833.35310
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)3219.627
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3121.596
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2921.580
Lakeland (Detroit)2624.520
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2129.42010½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2032.38512½
Thursday's Games

Lakeland 6, Fort Myers 3, 1st game

Lakeland 1, Fort Myers 0, 2nd game

Palm Beach 11, St. Lucie 5

Daytona 11, Jupiter 1

Tampa 5, Clearwater 1, 7 innings

Dunedin 5, Bradenton 2, 7 innings

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Daytona 9, Jupiter 2

Clearwater 7, Tampa 6

Dunedin 7, Bradenton 5

Lakeland at Fort Myers, susp.

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, TBD

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Jupiter, noon

Tampa at Clearwater, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

