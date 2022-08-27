|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|24
|.529
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|23
|29
|.442
|5½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|18
|33
|.353
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|31
|21
|.596
|1½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|21
|.580
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|26
|24
|.520
|5½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|21
|29
|.420
|10½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|20
|32
|.385
|12½
|Thursday's Games
Lakeland 6, Fort Myers 3, 1st game
Lakeland 1, Fort Myers 0, 2nd game
Palm Beach 11, St. Lucie 5
Daytona 11, Jupiter 1
Tampa 5, Clearwater 1, 7 innings
Dunedin 5, Bradenton 2, 7 innings
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.
Daytona 9, Jupiter 2
Clearwater 7, Tampa 6
Dunedin 7, Bradenton 5
Lakeland at Fort Myers, susp.
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, TBD
|Sunday's Games
Daytona at Jupiter, noon
Tampa at Clearwater, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.