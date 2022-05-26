All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2714.659
Jupiter (Miami)2219.5375
Daytona (Cincinnati)1823.4399
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1427.34113
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2713.675
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2218.5505
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2021.488
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1922.463
Dunedin (Toronto)1823.439
Lakeland (Detroit)1724.41510½
Wednesday's Games

Tampa 4, Lakeland 0, 1st game

Tampa 7, Lakeland 0, 2nd game

Clearwater 9, Jupiter 8

St. Lucie 8, Dunedin 6

Fort Myers 10, Bradenton 2

Daytona 5, Palm Beach 3

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

