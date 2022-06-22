All Times EDT
East Division
x-clinched playoff
WLPct.GB
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)4024.625
Jupiter (Miami)3330.524
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2934.46010½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2935.45311
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)4023.635
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3430.531
Lakeland (Detroit)3233.4929
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2935.45311½
Dunedin (Toronto)2738.41514
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2738.41514
Tuesday's Games

Bradenton 5, Dunedin 4

Clearwater 3, Tampa 2

Palm Beach 2, St. Lucie 1

Fort Meyers 3, Lakeland 2

Daytona 9, Jupiter 5

Wednesday's Games

Bradenton 4, Dunedin 2

Clearwater 4, Tampa 3, 10 innings

Palm Beach 4, St. Lucie 2

Lakeland 3, Fort Meyers 1

Daytona 7, Jupiter 4

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Meyers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

