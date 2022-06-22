|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-clinched playoff
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|33
|30
|.524
|6½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|29
|34
|.460
|10½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|29
|35
|.453
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|34
|30
|.531
|6½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|32
|33
|.492
|9
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|35
|.453
|11½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|27
|38
|.415
|14
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|38
|.415
|14
|Tuesday's Games
Bradenton 5, Dunedin 4
Clearwater 3, Tampa 2
Palm Beach 2, St. Lucie 1
Fort Meyers 3, Lakeland 2
Daytona 9, Jupiter 5
|Wednesday's Games
Bradenton 4, Dunedin 2
Clearwater 4, Tampa 3, 10 innings
Palm Beach 4, St. Lucie 2
Lakeland 3, Fort Meyers 1
Daytona 7, Jupiter 4
|Thursday's Games
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Meyers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.