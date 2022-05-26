|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|22
|19
|.537
|5
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|18
|23
|.439
|9
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|27
|.341
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|21
|.488
|7½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|19
|22
|.463
|8½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
|Tuesday's Games
Jupiter 6, Clearwater 0
Tampa 7, Lakeland 5
Dunedin 6, St. Lucie 2
Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 3
Daytona 5, Palm Beach 4
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa 4, Lakeland 0, 1st game
Tampa 7, Lakeland 0, 2nd game
Clearwater 9, Jupiter 8
St. Lucie 8, Dunedin 6
Fort Myers 10, Bradenton 2
Daytona 5, Palm Beach 3
|Thursday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
