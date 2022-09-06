|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|29
|.517
|4
|Jupiter (Miami)
|25
|35
|.417
|10
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|22
|38
|.367
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|25
|.576
|2
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|35
|26
|.574
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|33
|26
|.559
|3
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|26
|34
|.433
|10½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|38
|.367
|14½
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin 7, Tampa 3, 1st game
Dunedin 5, Tampa 4, 2nd game
Daytona 10, Palm Beach 4
Fort Myers 11, Bradenton 2
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 3
Lakeland 12, Clearwater 7
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lakeland 4, Jupiter 2
Palm Beach 4, Dunedin 3
Clearwater 5, Bradenton 4
Fort Myers 5, St. Lucie 0
Daytona 5, Tampa 0, 1st game
Tampa 7, Daytona 6, 2nd game
|Wednesday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
