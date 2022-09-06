All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3525.583
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3129.5174
Jupiter (Miami)2535.41710
Daytona (Cincinnati)2238.36713
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)3623.610
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3425.5762
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3526.5742
Lakeland (Detroit)3326.5593
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2634.43310½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2238.36714½
Sunday's Games

Dunedin 7, Tampa 3, 1st game

Dunedin 5, Tampa 4, 2nd game

Daytona 10, Palm Beach 4

Fort Myers 11, Bradenton 2

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 3

Lakeland 12, Clearwater 7

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lakeland 4, Jupiter 2

Palm Beach 4, Dunedin 3

Clearwater 5, Bradenton 4

Fort Myers 5, St. Lucie 0

Daytona 5, Tampa 0, 1st game

Tampa 7, Daytona 6, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

