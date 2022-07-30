|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|15
|12
|.556
|½
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|8
|18
|.308
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|17
|11
|.607
|2½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
|Thursday's Games
Dunedin 8, Clearwater 0, 1st game
Dunedin 4, Clearwater 3, 2nd game
St. Lucie 9, Palm Beach 8
Jupiter 4, Daytona 3, 1st game
Jupiter 5, Daytona 0, 2nd game
Lakeland 10, Bradenton 9
Tampa 5, Fort Myers 3
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 4
Jupiter 6, Daytona 0
Dunedin 8, Clearwater 3
Lakeland 7, Bradenton 4
Tampa at Fort Myers, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.