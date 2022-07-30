All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1612.571
Jupiter (Miami)1512.556½
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1414.5002
Daytona (Cincinnati)818.3087
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)187.720
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1711.607
Dunedin (Toronto)1512.5564
Lakeland (Detroit)1214.462
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1015.4008
Clearwater (Philadelphia)919.32110½
Thursday's Games

Dunedin 8, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Dunedin 4, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

St. Lucie 9, Palm Beach 8

Jupiter 4, Daytona 3, 1st game

Jupiter 5, Daytona 0, 2nd game

Lakeland 10, Bradenton 9

Tampa 5, Fort Myers 3

Friday's Games

Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 4

Jupiter 6, Daytona 0

Dunedin 8, Clearwater 3

Lakeland 7, Bradenton 4

Tampa at Fort Myers, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you