East Division
x-first half division winner; y-second half
WLPct.GB
y-Palm Beach (St. Louis)3726.587
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3130.5085
Jupiter (Miami)2736.42910
Daytona (Cincinnati)2438.38712½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)3725.597
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3626.5811
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3427.557
Lakeland (Detroit)3428.5483
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2734.443
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2239.36114½
Friday's Games

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, ppd.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, ppd. 1st game

Fort Myers 4, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game

Tampa at Daytona, ppd., 1st game

Dayton 9, Tampa 8, 10 innings, 2nd game

Jupiter 9, Lakeland 3,

Palm Beach 8, Dunedin 1

Saturday's Games

Tampa at Daytona, 2, 4:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, TBD

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, 10 a.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 11 a.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, noon

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

