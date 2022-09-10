|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|30
|.508
|5
|Jupiter (Miami)
|27
|36
|.429
|10
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|24
|38
|.387
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|36
|26
|.581
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|27
|.557
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|27
|34
|.443
|9½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|39
|.361
|14½
|Friday's Games
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, ppd.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, ppd. 1st game
Fort Myers 4, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game
Tampa at Daytona, ppd., 1st game
Dayton 9, Tampa 8, 10 innings, 2nd game
Jupiter 9, Lakeland 3,
Palm Beach 8, Dunedin 1
|Saturday's Games
Tampa at Daytona, 2, 4:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, TBD
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, 10 a.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 11 a.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, noon
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
