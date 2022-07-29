All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1512.556
Jupiter (Miami)1412.538½
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1413.5191
Daytona (Cincinnati)817.3206
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)187.720
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1710.6302
Dunedin (Toronto)1412.538
Lakeland (Detroit)1114.4407
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1015.4008
Clearwater (Philadelphia)918.33310
Thursday's Games

Dunedin 8, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Dunedin 4, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

St. Lucie 9, Palm Beach 8

Jupiter 4, Daytona 3, 1st game

Jupiter 5, Daytona 0, 2nd game

Lakeland 10, Bradenton 9

Tampa 5, Fort Myers 3

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

