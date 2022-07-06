|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Jupiter (Miami)
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|6
|3
|.750
|½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Monday's Games
Bradenton 5, Lakeland 0
Dunedin 3, Clearwater 1
Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 1
Tampa 5, Fort Myers 1
St. Lucie 4, Daytona 0
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
