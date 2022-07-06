All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)82.800
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)55.5003
Jupiter (Miami)46.4004
Daytona (Cincinnati)37.3005
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)73.700
Dunedin (Toronto)63.667½
Lakeland (Detroit)63.750½
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)55.5002
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)26.2504
Clearwater (Philadelphia)28.2005
Monday's Games

Bradenton 5, Lakeland 0

Dunedin 3, Clearwater 1

Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 1

Tampa 5, Fort Myers 1

St. Lucie 4, Daytona 0

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.



