East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)129.571
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1110.5241
Jupiter (Miami)1011.4762
Daytona (Cincinnati)713.350
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)136.684
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)147.667
Dunedin (Toronto)119.550
Lakeland (Detroit)911.450
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)711.389
Clearwater (Philadelphia)714.3337
Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd., 1st game

Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3, 2nd game

Lakeland at Palm Beach, ppd.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, susp.

Daytona at Tampa, ppd.

Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 1

Sunday's Games

Lakeland 8, Palm Beach 7, 1st game

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5, 8 innings, 2nd game

Tampa 5, Daytona 3, 1st game

Daytona at Tampa Bay, susp. 2nd game

Bradenton 1, Jupiter 0, 1st game

Jupiter 5, Bradenton 3, 2nd game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie, 3, 1st game

Dunedin 9, St. Lucie, 2, 2nd game

Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

