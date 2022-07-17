|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|13
|.350
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd., 1st game
Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3, 2nd game
Lakeland at Palm Beach, ppd.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, susp.
Daytona at Tampa, ppd.
Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 1
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland 8, Palm Beach 7, 1st game
Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5, 8 innings, 2nd game
Tampa 5, Daytona 3, 1st game
Daytona at Tampa Bay, susp. 2nd game
Bradenton 1, Jupiter 0, 1st game
Jupiter 5, Bradenton 3, 2nd game
Dunedin 5, St. Lucie, 3, 1st game
Dunedin 9, St. Lucie, 2, 2nd game
Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.