|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|18
|.538
|5
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|16
|23
|.410
|10
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|25
|.359
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
|Sunday's Games
Tampa 6, St. Lucie 2, 1st game
Tampa 5, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game
Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 5
Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 6
Jupiter 13, Lakeland 7, 1st game
Jupiter 3, Lakeland 0, 2nd game
Dundein 7, Daytona 2, 1st game
Dundein 5, Daytona 2, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.