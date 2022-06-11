|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|28
|25
|.528
|7½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|22
|31
|.415
|13½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|22
|32
|.407
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|28
|26
|.519
|7
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|27
|28
|.491
|8½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|25
|30
|.455
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|24
|31
|.436
|11½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|31
|.436
|11½
|Thursday's Games
Tampa 4, Palm Beach 0
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 3
Dunedin 12, Lakeland 5
Bradenton 3, Clearwater 0
Daytona 10, Fort Myers 6
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 2
Palm Beach 3, Tampa 2
Lakeland 7, Dunedin 1
Bradenton 8, Clearwater 1
Daytona 6, Fort Myers 1
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach at Tampa, noon
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Lakeland at Dunedin, noon
Clearwater at Bradenton, noon
Fort Myers at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.