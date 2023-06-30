All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)501.000
Jupiter (Miami)22.500
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)13.250
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)14.2004
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)41.800
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)32.6001
Dunedin (Toronto)32.6001
Fort Myers (Minnesota)32.6001
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)23.4002
Lakeland (Detroit)05.0004
Thursday's Games

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, 8 innings, 1st game

Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 3, 2nd game

Dunedin 6, St. Lucie 4

Daytona 6, Tampa 4

Clearwater 5, Bradenton 1

Fort Myers 5, Lakeland 4

Friday's Games

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Daytona at Tampa, noon

Clearwater at Bradenton, noon

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

