|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|Thursday's Games
Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, 8 innings, 1st game
Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 3, 2nd game
Dunedin 6, St. Lucie 4
Daytona 6, Tampa 4
Clearwater 5, Bradenton 1
Fort Myers 5, Lakeland 4
|Friday's Games
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Daytona at Tampa, noon
Clearwater at Bradenton, noon
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
