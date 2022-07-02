All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)61.857
Jupiter (Miami)34.4293
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)34.4293
Daytona (Cincinnati)25.2864
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)52.714
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)52.714
Lakeland (Detroit)42.667½
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)34.4292
Clearwater (Philadelphia)25.2863
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)15.167
Friday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 3

Bradenton 5, Tampa 3

Palm Beach 4, Daytona 2

Lakeland 3, Clearwater 0

Dunedin 8 Fort Myers 5

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you