|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|24
|19
|.558
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|18
|25
|.419
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|31
|.244
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|10
|.756
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|24
|18
|.571
|7½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|23
|20
|.535
|9
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|22
|20
|.524
|9½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|18
|25
|.419
|14
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|26
|.395
|15
|Thursday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, suspd.
Fort Myers 2, Dunedin 1, suspd.
Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.
Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd.
Lakeland 3, Daytona 2
|Friday's Games
Tampa 6, Palm Beach 2, 1st game
Tampa 5, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game
Fort Myers 8, Dunedin 4, 1st game
Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 0, 2nd game
Jupiter 9, Bradenton 6, 1st game
Jupiter 4, Bradenton 1, 2nd game
Daytona 6, Lakeland 3
|Saturday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Bradenton, noon
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.