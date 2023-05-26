All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2518.581
Jupiter (Miami)2419.5581
Daytona (Cincinnati)1825.4197
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1031.24414
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3110.756
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2418.571
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2320.5359
Dunedin (Toronto)2220.524
Lakeland (Detroit)1825.41914
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1726.39515
Thursday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, suspd.

Fort Myers 2, Dunedin 1, suspd.

Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.

Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Daytona 2

Friday's Games

Tampa 6, Palm Beach 2, 1st game

Tampa 5, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Fort Myers 8, Dunedin 4, 1st game

Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 0, 2nd game

Jupiter 9, Bradenton 6, 1st game

Jupiter 4, Bradenton 1, 2nd game

Daytona 6, Lakeland 3

Saturday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 4 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Bradenton, noon

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 5 p.m.



