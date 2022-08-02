All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1813.581
Jupiter (Miami)1614.533
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1615.5162
Daytona (Cincinnati)920.3108
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1910.655
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2011.645
Dunedin (Toronto)1712.5862
Lakeland (Detroit)1216.429
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1217.4147
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1021.32310
Sunday's Games

Daytona 1, Jupiter 0

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 4

Bradenton 5, Lakeland 1

Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 7

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie 4, Daytona 2

Palm Beach 2, Jupiter 1

Clearwater 9, Tampa 1

Dunedin at Lakeland, ppd.

Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 7 innings

Wednesday's Games

Clearwater at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

