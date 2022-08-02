|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|20
|.310
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|10
|21
|.323
|10
|Sunday's Games
Daytona 1, Jupiter 0
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 4
Bradenton 5, Lakeland 1
Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 7
Fort Myers 8, Tampa 6
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie 4, Daytona 2
Palm Beach 2, Jupiter 1
Clearwater 9, Tampa 1
Dunedin at Lakeland, ppd.
Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 7 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Clearwater at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
