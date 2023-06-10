|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|31
|24
|.564
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|23
|32
|.418
|9
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|36
|.33
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|15
|.722
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|26
|.527
|10½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|29
|26
|.527
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|27
|28
|.491
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|30
|.455
|14½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|21
|34
|.382
|18½
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 12, Palm Beach 2
Daytona 7, St. Lucie 3
Tampa 12, Lakeland 5
Bradenton 6, Dunedin 4
Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 1
|Saturday's Games
Tampa at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
