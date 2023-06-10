All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3223.582
Jupiter (Miami)3124.5641
Daytona (Cincinnati)2332.4189
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1836.3313½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3915.722
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2926.52710½
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2926.52710½
Dunedin (Toronto)2728.49112½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2530.45514½
Lakeland (Detroit)2134.38218½
Friday's Games

Jupiter 12, Palm Beach 2

Daytona 7, St. Lucie 3

Tampa 12, Lakeland 5

Bradenton 6, Dunedin 4

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 1

Saturday's Games

Tampa at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

