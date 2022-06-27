All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)301.000
Jupiter (Miami)21.6671
Daytona (Cincinnati)12.3332
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)03.0003
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)21.667
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)21.667
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)11.500½
Lakeland (Detroit)11.500½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)12.3331
Dunedin (Toronto)12.3331
Sunday's Games

Clearwater 3, Tampa 1

Palm Beach 4, St. Lucie 1

Bradenton 3, Dunedin 2

Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0, 1st game

Lakeland 2, Fort Meyers 1, 2nd game

Jupiter 6, Daytona 5, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon

Lakeland at Clearwater, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

