|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Sunday's Games
Clearwater 3, Tampa 1
Palm Beach 4, St. Lucie 1
Bradenton 3, Dunedin 2
Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0, 1st game
Lakeland 2, Fort Meyers 1, 2nd game
Jupiter 6, Daytona 5, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon
Lakeland at Clearwater, noon
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
