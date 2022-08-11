|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|18
|19
|.486
|4½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|11
|25
|.306
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|13
|25
|.342
|11
|Wednesday's Games
Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 3, 10 innings
Jupiter 9, Fort Myers 5
Tampa 7, Dunedin 5
Clearwater 5, St. Lucie 2
Daytona 7, Lakeland 1
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.