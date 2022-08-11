All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2315.605
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2117.5532
Jupiter (Miami)1819.486
Daytona (Cincinnati)1125.30611
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2313.639
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2414.632
Dunedin (Toronto)2017.541
Lakeland (Detroit)1719.4725
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1521.4178
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1325.34211
Wednesday's Games

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 3, 10 innings

Jupiter 9, Fort Myers 5

Tampa 7, Dunedin 5

Clearwater 5, St. Lucie 2

Daytona 7, Lakeland 1

Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

