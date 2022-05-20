All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2610.722
Jupiter (Miami)1917.5287
Daytona (Cincinnati)1620.44410
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1323.36113
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2212.647
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2014.5882
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1719.4726
Lakeland (Detroit)1619.457
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1421.400
Dunedin (Toronto)1422.3899
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 7, Tampa 5

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 0

Lakeland 7, Jupiter 1

Daytona 10, Dundein 6

Friday's Games

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Bradenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

