|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|19
|17
|.528
|7
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|16
|20
|.444
|10
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|13
|23
|.361
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|20
|14
|.588
|2
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|21
|.400
|8½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|14
|22
|.389
|9
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 7, Tampa 5
Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 0
Lakeland 7, Jupiter 1
Daytona 10, Dundein 6
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.
Bradenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Tampa, noon
Bradenton at Palm Beach, noon
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
