|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|37
|29
|.561
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|35
|32
|.522
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|30
|36
|.455
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|41
|.379
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|45
|21
|.682
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|36
|30
|.545
|9
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|34
|33
|.507
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|32
|35
|.478
|13½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|35
|.478
|13½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|26
|40
|.394
|19
|Thursday's Games
Lakeland 13, Bradenton 4
Fort Myers 2, Tampa 0, 1st game
Fort Myers 7, Tampa 6, 9 innings, 2nd game
St. Lucie 2, Jupiter 1
Clearwater 1, Dunedin 0
Palm Beach at Daytona, ppd.
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 2
Clearwater 7, Dunedin 5
Tampa 5, Fort Myers 3
Bradenton 12, Lakeland 4
Daytona 3, Palm Beach 0, 6 innings
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Dunedin, noon
Fort Myers at Tampa, noon
Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.