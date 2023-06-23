All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)3729.561
Jupiter (Miami)3532.522
Daytona (Cincinnati)3036.4557
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2541.37912
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)4521.682
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3630.5459
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3433.50710½
Dunedin (Toronto)3235.47813½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3235.47813½
Lakeland (Detroit)2640.39419
Thursday's Games

Lakeland 13, Bradenton 4

Fort Myers 2, Tampa 0, 1st game

Fort Myers 7, Tampa 6, 9 innings, 2nd game

St. Lucie 2, Jupiter 1

Clearwater 1, Dunedin 0

Palm Beach at Daytona, ppd.

Friday's Games

St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 2

Clearwater 7, Dunedin 5

Tampa 5, Fort Myers 3

Bradenton 12, Lakeland 4

Daytona 3, Palm Beach 0, 6 innings

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Dunedin, noon

Fort Myers at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 5 p.m.

