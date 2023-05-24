|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|22
|18
|.550
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|17
|23
|.425
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|30
|.250
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|30
|10
|.750
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|23
|17
|.575
|7
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|22
|18
|.550
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|21
|19
|.525
|9
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|16
|24
|.400
|14
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|25
|.375
|15
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa 2, Palm Beach 0
Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 0
Fort Myers 13, Dunedin 3
Bradenton 3, Jupiter 2
Daytona 3, Lakeland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 11 a.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton,6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
