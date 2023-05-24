All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2416.600
Jupiter (Miami)2218.5502
Daytona (Cincinnati)1723.4257
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1030.25014
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3010.750
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2317.5757
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2218.5508
Dunedin (Toronto)2119.5259
Lakeland (Detroit)1624.40014
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1525.37515
Tuesday's Games

Tampa 2, Palm Beach 0

Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 0

Fort Myers 13, Dunedin 3

Bradenton 3, Jupiter 2

Daytona 3, Lakeland 2

Wednesday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 11 a.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton,6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

