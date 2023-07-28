|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|14
|14
|.500
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|11
|14
|.440
|1½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|10
|15
|.400
|2½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|18
|.333
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|13
|.519
|4½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|10
|17
|.370
|8½
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 17, Bradenton 3
Clearwater 7, Jupiter 0
Lakeland 8, Daytona 3
Tampa 6, Dunedin 5
Palm Beach 9, Fort Myers 4
|Friday's Games
Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, noon
Clearwater at Jupiter, noon
Dunedin at Tampa, noon
Bradenton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
