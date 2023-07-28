All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1414.500
Daytona (Cincinnati)1114.440
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1015.400
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)918.333
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)199.679
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)189.667½
Lakeland (Detroit)189.667½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1413.519
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1116.407
Dunedin (Toronto)1017.370
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 17, Bradenton 3

Clearwater 7, Jupiter 0

Lakeland 8, Daytona 3

Tampa 6, Dunedin 5

Palm Beach 9, Fort Myers 4

Friday's Games

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, noon

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

Dunedin at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

