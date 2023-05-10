|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|19
|.321
|8
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|20
|.286
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|14
|14
|.500
|7
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|17
|.393
|10
Tuesday's Games
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 5, 10 innings
Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 2
Lakeland 7, Bradenton 6, 10 innings
St. Lucie 3, Daytona 1
Fort Myers 8, Tampa 7
|Wednesday's Games
Clearwater at Dunedin, 11 a.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
