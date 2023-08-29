|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|27
|27
|.500
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|27
|.481
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|22
|30
|.423
|4
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|38
|.296
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|32
|22
|.593
|4
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|23
|.574
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|27
|27
|.500
|9
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|26
|28
|.481
|10
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|28
|.481
|10
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin 13, St. Lucie 8
Fort Myers 6, Daytona 4
Palm Beach 12, Tampa 1
Jupiter 6, Bradenton 5
Lakeland 2, Clearwater 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, ppd.
Dunedin at Daytona, ppd.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, ppd.
St. Lucie at Tampa, ppd
Palm Beach at Bradenton, canc.
|Wednesday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, ppd.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, canc.
St. Lucie at Tampa, canc.
|Thursday's Games
Dunedin at Daytona, 2, 4 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
