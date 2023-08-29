All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2727.500
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)2527.4811
Daytona (Cincinnati)2230.4234
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1638.29611
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)3618.667
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3222.5934
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)3123.5745
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2727.5009
Dunedin (Toronto)2628.48110
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2628.48110
Sunday's Games

Dunedin 13, St. Lucie 8

Fort Myers 6, Daytona 4

Palm Beach 12, Tampa 1

Jupiter 6, Bradenton 5

Lakeland 2, Clearwater 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, ppd.

Dunedin at Daytona, ppd.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, ppd.

St. Lucie at Tampa, ppd

Palm Beach at Bradenton, canc.

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, ppd.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, canc.

St. Lucie at Tampa, canc.

Thursday's Games

Dunedin at Daytona, 2, 4 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

