All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2318.561
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2318.561
Jupiter (Miami)2020.500
Daytona (Cincinnati)1227.30810
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2714.659
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2415.6152
Dunedin (Toronto)2218.550
Lakeland (Detroit)1920.4877
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1623.41010
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1427.34113
Friday's Games

Jupiter 3, Fort Myers 1

Dunedin 7, Tampa 2

St. Lucie 11, Clearwater 8

Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 1

Daytona 2, Lakeland 1, susp. bottom of 4th

Saturday's Games

Daytona 4, Lakeland 1, 1st game

Lakeland 5, Daytona 3, 2nd game

Fort Myers 4, Jupiter 1

Tampa 5, Dunedin 3

St. Lucie 8, Clearwater 1

Bradenton 7, Palm Beach 5

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, noon

St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at Bradenton, noon

Tampa at Dunedin, noon

Lakeland at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

