|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|12
|27
|.308
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|15
|.615
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|22
|18
|.550
|4½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|16
|23
|.410
|10
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|14
|27
|.341
|13
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 3, Fort Myers 1
Dunedin 7, Tampa 2
St. Lucie 11, Clearwater 8
Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 1
Daytona 2, Lakeland 1, susp. bottom of 4th
|Saturday's Games
Daytona 4, Lakeland 1, 1st game
Lakeland 5, Daytona 3, 2nd game
Fort Myers 4, Jupiter 1
Tampa 5, Dunedin 3
St. Lucie 8, Clearwater 1
Bradenton 7, Palm Beach 5
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, noon
St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at Bradenton, noon
Tampa at Dunedin, noon
Lakeland at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
