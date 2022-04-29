All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)117.611
Daytona (Cincinnati)99.5002
Jupiter (Miami)99.5002
Palm Beach (St. Louis)810.4443
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)117.611
Fort Myers (Minnesota)117.611
Clearwater (Philadelphia)99.5002
Lakeland (Detroit)810.4443
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)810.4443
Dunedin (Toronto)612.3335
Thursday's Games

Daytona 3, St. Lucie 2

Tampa 2, Lakeland 1

Palm Beach 8, Jupiter 1

Bradenton 3, Dunedin 2, 11 innings

Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 2

Friday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

