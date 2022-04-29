|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|12
|.333
|5
|Thursday's Games
Daytona 3, St. Lucie 2
Tampa 2, Lakeland 1
Palm Beach 8, Jupiter 1
Bradenton 3, Dunedin 2, 11 innings
Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 2
|Friday's Games
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, noon
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
