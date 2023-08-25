All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2526.490
Daytona (Cincinnati)2227.4492
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)2227.4492
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1634.320
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)3318.647
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3120.6082
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)3120.6082
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2625.5107
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2427.4719
Dunedin (Toronto)2228.42910½
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 5 Dunedin 9, 1st game

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game

Lakeland 3, Clearwater 2

Tampa 8, Palm Beach 7

Bradenton 8, Jupiter 5

Fort Myers 2, Daytona 1

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Dunedin, noon

Daytona at Fort Myers, noon

Palm Beach at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you