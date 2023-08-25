|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|25
|26
|.490
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|22
|27
|.449
|2
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|22
|27
|.449
|2
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|34
|.320
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|31
|20
|.608
|2
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|20
|.608
|2
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|25
|.510
|7
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|24
|27
|.471
|9
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|22
|28
|.429
|10½
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 5 Dunedin 9, 1st game
St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game
Lakeland 3, Clearwater 2
Tampa 8, Palm Beach 7
Bradenton 8, Jupiter 5
Fort Myers 2, Daytona 1
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Dunedin, noon
Daytona at Fort Myers, noon
Palm Beach at Tampa, noon
Bradenton at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
